JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $502,661.53 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $502,661.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.

JFrog Stock Down 0.3 %

FROG opened at $26.98 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 198,797 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in JFrog by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 10.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 166.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 140,761 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Stories

