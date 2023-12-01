JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $502,661.53 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $502,661.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,688.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 27th, Yossi Sela sold 4,750 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $129,342.50.
- On Friday, November 24th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $134,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $135,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $182,391.55.
FROG opened at $26.98 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 198,797 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in JFrog by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 10.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 166.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 140,761 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.
