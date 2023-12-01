Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

