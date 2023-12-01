Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

