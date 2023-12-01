Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATFree Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has GBX 2,000 ($25.26) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,600 ($20.21).

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,650 ($20.84) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.26) to GBX 1,460 ($18.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,035 ($25.70).

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 2.2 %

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,550 ($19.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,597.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,544.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,674.27. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,384 ($30.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,938.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.01) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($480.18). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

