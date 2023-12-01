Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYFree Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,165.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $40.16 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.5345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

