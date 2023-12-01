JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 158.5% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JSR Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSCPF opened at $29.25 on Friday. JSR has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.
About JSR
