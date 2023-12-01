Justin E. Mirro Sells 45,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,364,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

AMPX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

