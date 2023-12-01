Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 631,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 113.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 441,158 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 348,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 344,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 260,858 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

