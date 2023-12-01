Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,161,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,885,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,996,000 after purchasing an additional 296,610 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,507,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,228,000 after purchasing an additional 362,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $83.83 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

