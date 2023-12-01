Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $982.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $940.50 and its 200-day moving average is $937.22. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

