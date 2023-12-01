Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,144,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,534,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,525.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,636 shares of company stock valued at $70,420,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.84.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.