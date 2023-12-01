Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $571.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.87. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

