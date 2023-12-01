Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,328 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 228.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 628,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after purchasing an additional 437,244 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 98,530 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 369,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

