Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.2 %

LVS opened at $46.05 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

