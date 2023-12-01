Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,846 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $24,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

