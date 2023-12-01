Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,384,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681,858 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.98% of American Software worth $25,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Software by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.31 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

