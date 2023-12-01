Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $18.55 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 191,180 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $108.70 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

