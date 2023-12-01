Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $151.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

