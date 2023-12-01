Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,753 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Toast worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toast by 78.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter worth $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOST opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,583.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $26,019.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,583.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

