Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $140.81.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

