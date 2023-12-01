Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,562 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

