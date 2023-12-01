Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $29,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $680,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $59.55 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.71.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

