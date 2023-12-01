Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after acquiring an additional 544,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.19. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

