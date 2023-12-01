Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 45,419 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,419 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $465.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.72.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Westpark Capital raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

