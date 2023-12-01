Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 76,175 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,175 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $240.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average of $248.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $278.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.