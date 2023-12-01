Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

