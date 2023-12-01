Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,375 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

