Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 845.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

