Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.09 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.22.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

