Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.06.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.