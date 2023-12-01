Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,098 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

