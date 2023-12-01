Kevin Garth Asman Sells 101,867 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 101,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total value of C$1,234,628.04.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 4,472 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$58,136.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$360.37 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8009259 EPS for the current year.

NVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVA

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.