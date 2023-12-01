KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $600.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $551.91.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $543.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.39. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78. The stock has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

