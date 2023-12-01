Kidder Stephen W Sells 255 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.7% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $463.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.33 and its 200 day moving average is $434.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

