Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty makes up 2.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 2.32% of Kimco Realty worth $283,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.70. 1,323,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,153. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

