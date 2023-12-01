Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Kindred Group plc (OTC:KNDGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.63. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20.

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

