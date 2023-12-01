Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Kinross Gold worth $18,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 653.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after buying an additional 206,028 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 295,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth $95,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

KGC opened at $5.90 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

