Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 189.84%.

Kirkland’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.