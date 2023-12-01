KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 1.1% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth about $3,863,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 373,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $543.43. 76,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,431. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.61.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

