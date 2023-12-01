Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.18. 802,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,374. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,183,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 412,372 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Kroger by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kroger by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.