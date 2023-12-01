Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$29,070.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,070.00.
Lavras Gold Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Lavras Gold
