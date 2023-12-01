Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Buys C$29,070.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rowland Wallace Uloth purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,070.00.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.21 and a twelve month high of C$1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

About Lavras Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.