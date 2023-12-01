Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $277,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 2,473.5% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

