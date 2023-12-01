Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $17.67

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $16.90. Lemonade shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 431,216 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.05. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after buying an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 98.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 278,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 128.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 205,520 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

