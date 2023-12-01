LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $691.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

