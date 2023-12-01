Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of LXEO opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

