Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 123,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

LBRDK opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $96.88.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

