Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Lightscape Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
Lightscape Technologies Company Profile
Lightscape Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company.
