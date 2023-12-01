Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,088 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,357,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,905,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 408,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

