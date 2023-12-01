Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
