Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

