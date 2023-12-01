Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,205 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $163.30 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

