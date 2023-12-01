Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,205 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $163.30 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.72.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

